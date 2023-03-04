Videos

First book fair begins in Cuddalore

The first annual book fair started on March 03, in Cuddalore by the district library department. Minister Ganesan inaugurated the book fair at Manjakuppam. The book fair will be held for 10 days, books are displayed in more than one hundred stalls. Daily lectures by speakers and art programs by school and college students are also held.
