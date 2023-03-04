Videos

Expired tablets issued in Govt. Hospital in Puducherry

The incident of giving expired pills in Puducherry government hospital has caused a shock. Mahesh, a resident of Muthialpet, Puducherry, approached the doctor at the primary health center complaining of fever. The doctor who examined him gave him pills. Mahesh was shocked to find that the tablets are expired with brown spots. It is alleged that when the hospital management was asked about this, they did not respond properly. Meanwhile, a video of the incident is going viral on the internet.