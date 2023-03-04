Videos

Attacks on Migrant workers in TN: Annamalai blames DMK

Amid the controversy surrounding the attack on migrant workers from north India, Annamalai has said that it is disheartening to see fake news spread in social media about attacks on Migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. "We, the Tamil people, believe in the concept of “The World is One” and do not endorse the separatism & vile hatred against our North Indian friends," Annamalai said in his tweet. "The Hotel Owners Association & the South India Mills’ Association have already put out a statement explaining how migrant workers are an integral part of their organisation and the measures taken by them to ensure their welfare," he added. He also said that the general populace in Tamil Nadu is acceptive and welcoming of the contribution of the migrant brothers & sisters in the infrastructure development, manufacturing industry & service sector. In the series of tweets, Annamalai also charged on DMK. He said, "DMK’s MPs' vile comments on North Indians, DMK minister calling them Panipuri wala, and their alliance partners demanding their exodus have triggered what we see today." "The divide that DMK always stood for is coming back to bite them, and it is now their responsibility to fix this situation and is an opportunity for them to put an end to their defunct propaganda," he added. He also said that the people, the Government & the Police, do not endorse the views of DMK & their alliance partners.