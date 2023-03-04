Videos

AIADMK district secretaries meet to be held on March 9

The meeting of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) district secretaries will be held on March 9 at the party's headquarters in Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the party's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. According to the report, the meeting is to discuss about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to review the Erode East by-poll results.
