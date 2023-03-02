Videos

Stalin will rise to great national prominence : Ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on March 01 praised DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and expressed confidence the latter will rise to national prominence. Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said Stalin has done "exemplary work" for Tamil Nadu's development as its Chief Minister. He was speaking at a DMK event organized here to mark Stalin's 70th birthday.