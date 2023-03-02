Videos

PS2 audio launch on March 30

It is March and with less than two months left for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 release, the fans of the director and the novel have been awaiting an update from the team. The makers released a making glimpse from Ponniyin Selvan 2 on March 01, as a curtain-raiser to the film’s promotions this month. The latest we hear is that the audio and trailer launch of the magnum opus has been shifted from March 29 to March 30 in Chennai.