Meghalaya Election Result 2023: NPP Suppoters Celebrating Victory

Meghalaya went to polls on February 27 with nearly 77.9% of the electorate exercising their franchise. The vote counting exercise began at 8 am on March 2 for 59 assembly segments of the northeastern state. Supporters of CM Conrad Sangma's National People's Party welcome him and dance in celebration as the party has won 5 seats and is leading on 20 seats so far.