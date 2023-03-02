Videos
Meghalaya Election Result 2023: NPP Suppoters Celebrating Victory
Meghalaya went to polls on February 27 with nearly 77.9% of the electorate exercising their franchise. The vote counting exercise began at 8 am on March 2 for 59 assembly segments of the northeastern state. Supporters of CM Conrad Sangma's National People's Party welcome him and dance in celebration as the party has won 5 seats and is leading on 20 seats so far.
