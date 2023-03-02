Videos

Erode east by-poll was a temporary test: Annamalai

BJP state chief annamalai extends his wishes to congress candidate EVKS Elangovan who secured a huge win in Erode East By-poll. Addressing the media, BJP State chief said "I'd like to congratulate the congress candidate EVKS Elangovan for the winning and I hope he will fulfil his promises. This was a temporary test. The 2024 Parliamentary election will be the real test."