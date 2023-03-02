Videos

DMK has no moral right to criticize Modi-led government : Annamalai

State BJP president K Annamalai on March 01 criticized the DMK government that it has no moral rights to talk about democracy. After voting to power, it unleashed the anti-corruption wing against the former AIADMK ministers. People are well aware about it, said the BJP leader to rebuke the DMK government and its senior leader for criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre in connection with the arrest of deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. DMK Parliamentary party leader TR Balu charged the Modi government of using the central agencies to its political benefits and targeting the leaders of the regional parties in non-BJP ruling states. Meanwhile, the BJP leader urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate transfer of the body of deceased Rahmatullah Syed Ahmed, who was brutally killed by the Australian police in Sydney. Earlier in the day, the party state leadership organized a programme for the members of Sakthi Kendra of Tiruvallur South and West units.