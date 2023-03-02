Videos

By-poll victory: Cong. takes Erode East as Elangovan wins by huge margin

Congress' EVKS Elangovan established a comfortable lead of over 18,000 votes against his nearest rival KS Thennarasu of the AIADMK in the Erode East Assembly bypoll. Counting of polled votes was proceeding on March 2. The clear lead of the ruling DMK backed Elangovan, at the end of the third round of counting, prompted celebrations from supporters of the Dravidian party-headed Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), whose other constituents include the two Left parties. After 3 rounds of counting, Elangovan secured 27,843 votes while Thennarasu polled 9,146 votes, according to election authorities. At the end of the final round, Congress Candidate EVKS Elangovan wins with huge margin of 66,575 votes. Meanwhile, AIADMK candidate Thennarasu who walked out of the counting centre midway told reporters that money power won and democracy lost in the bypoll.