BJP alliance to return in Tripura, Nagaland

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies IPFT and NDPP were likely to retain power in Tripura and Nagaland, as per the latest trends post the initial rounds of counting in these two Northeast states. However, the BJP, which is leading in 3 seats in Meghalaya, is likely to fall short of securing the majority mark on its own and might have to seek post-poll alliances if it is to form the government in the state. According to the latest trends shared by the Election Commission at 2.30 pm on Thursday, the BJP won 13 seats so far in Tripura and was leading in 20 seats, which places it comfortably beyond the halfway mark of 31 in the 60-seat Assembly.