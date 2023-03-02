Videos

2024 polls about who shouldn't rule : Stalin

Laying the platform for Lok Sabha elections next year, Stalin on his birthday meet urged Opposition parties to put up a front against the "fascist" BJP setting aside all the differences. Speaking at his birthday meet held in city, Stalin congratulated Kharge on the 85th Congress Plenary session and said resolutions passed in the meet were his birthday gifts. Recalling his humble beginnings, Stalin said he started his political journey in the age of 16 and held the black and red (DMK) flag to all sides of Tamil Nadu. "There is not a single place in the State where I have not set my foot,” he said. Being in politics for such a long time without realizing years tumbling by, he said only on his birthday he has realized he turned 70. Recounting the MISA arrest days, Stalin said the prison became his training camp for politics.