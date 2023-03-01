Videos

You've won hearts across country: Pinarayi Vijayan wishes Stalin

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on March 01 extended birthday greetings to his Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK president M K Stalin on turning 70. Vijayan took to Twitter to convey his birthday wishes and said that by standing in defense of federalism, secularism and our mother tongues, Stalin has won hearts across the country. "Warmest birthday wishes to dear Comrade @mkstalin. Your efforts to strengthen Kerala - Tamil Nadu bonds are deeply appreciated. Standing in defense of federalism, secularism and our mother tongues, you've won hearts across the country. Wishing you happiness, health and success," he tweeted. Stalin's birthday was celebrated by his party and supporters across Tamil Nadu with fervor.