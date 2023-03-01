Videos

Venus & Jupitar to shine together in the sky

Days after the Moon joined the party with Jupiter and Venus, The biggest planet in the solar system, and Earth’s mysterious twin, Venus are set to form a rare conjunction in the skies across the world on March 1. The planetary meet-up, also known as a conjunction, makes the two planets appear close together or even touch in the Earth's night sky. The planets seem to occupy the same space in the night sky because of their alignment. The two planets are already the brightest in the night sky and can be easily spotted with low light pollution. The two planets formed a trifecta on the evening of February 21 and 22 with the Moon in the skies. At its closest, the two planets will be separated by just 0.5 degrees in the skies. However, they are actually separated by millions of kilometers in the vacuum of space. The two will appear closest due to their position in their orbits around the Sun as seen from Earth. Stargazers across the world will be able to see it with the naked eyes as they will appear to be overlapping each other. The two planets will fit a single frame and in the field of view of cameras and binoculars. Today when you look up into the sky, look towards the west. Near the horizon, about an hour after sunset, Jupiter and Venus will appear about half a degree apart from each other, that's the width of a full moon, or about one-quarter the width of your thumb at arm's length.