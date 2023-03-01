Videos

Udhayanidhi gifts rings to newborns

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has gifted rings to the newborns on the occasion of Chief Minister and his father MK Stalin's 70th birthday on March 1. The Chepauk MLA visited Kasturbai Gandhi government hospital in his constituency. On turning 70, leaders cutting across party lines have been wishing Stalin since March 1 morning. His family members, wife Durga Stalin, son Udhayanidhi, son-in-law Sabareesan, sister Selvi, brother Tamilarasu, sister Kanimozhi too have extended their wishes. Stalin's birthday celebration was a simple affair with a formal cake-cutting at his residence.