Videos
Stalin gets Camel as birthday gift
In a special arrangement made by the party for volunteers to meet and greet Chief Minister MK Stalin on his 70th birthday, the DMK chief was gifted a camel by a Tiruvannamalai man. The man identified as Jakirsa had brought a 2-year-old camel to present to the Chief Minister. It is to be noted that earlier he had received gifted Chief Minister goats and cows.
