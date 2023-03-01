Videos

Scary video: IFS officer shares video of King Cobra

Most people will scream to the top of our lungs if we spot a king cobra anywhere in life. Now, imagine how scary it would be if you see this cobra standing in front of you and giving you a death stare. One such video has been shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Susanta Nanda, on Twitter where a king cobra can be seen literally standing straight. The king cobra can literally "stand up" and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground.