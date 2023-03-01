Videos

MK Stalin's 70th birthday celebration

On the occasion of Chief Minister Stalin's 70th birthday, giant balloons have been flown at four places in Chennai on March 1. DMK cadres and supporters have hoisted giant balloons at Anbagam in Teynampet, Periyar Thidal in Vepery, Aminjikarai and Anna Nagar areas. Balloons emblazoned with the image of the Chief Minister as a "Dravidian hero" and decorated with electric lights were flown at a height of 70 feet.