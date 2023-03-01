Videos

BJP will win 150 seats in Karnataka: Annamalai

"Vijay Sankalp Yatra will be launched by BJP chief JP Nadda on March 01 in Chamarajanagar. It's a reaffirmation that people are with BJP & govt's focus is on youth, women & all sections of society. We're confident we'll win 150 seats," TN BJP chief K Annamalai said on Feb. 28. Annamalai is also a co-incharge of BJP for Karnataka assembly polls.