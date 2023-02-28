Videos
PM's brother Prahlad Modi hospitalized in Chennai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother, Prahlad Modi, who is the Vice President of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai. According to a Daily Thanthi report, Prahlad Damodardas Modi has been admitted to a hospital in Ayanambakkam, Chennai, due to kidney problem. If sources are to be believed, Prahlad is on a spiritual tour in India. He has been visiting temples in Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Rameswaram with his family.
