Kamal Haasan talks about alliance with DMK

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan inaugurated a photo exhibition marking the grand celebration of Chief Minister MK Stalin's 70th birthday on Feb 28. After inaugurating Kamal also answered questions from reporters about the possible alliance between MNM and DMK in the Parliamentary Election 2024. He said “MK Stalin and I are friends. It is beyond politics. Son of a great leader, CM is the one who has reached this position gradually by accepting the challenge. This is no time to talk politics.” “Can't say about the alliance now, we have to move scene by scene and not go to climax now. Scene by scene should carry the story,” he said.