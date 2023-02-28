Videos

Is Kamal inching towards DMK's grand alliance?: Dayanidhi Maran reacts

When asked if Kamal Haasan is inching towards DMK's grand alliance, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said that Kamal Haasan a like-minded person. He has been a good friend of DMK. "Kamal Haasan a like-minded person. He has been a good friend of DMK, of Dr Kalaignar & MK Stalin. It's his (MK Stalin) 70th b'day & he has come to pay his respects. That's what we do in Tamil Nadu," said Dayanidhi Maran. "In 2019, DMK ensured that in Chennai a grand alliance is formed. In 2021, the DMK's grand alliance swept Tamil Nadu elections. Our leader has assured that in the 2024 elections, all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry will be won by the DMK alliance," added DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran.