Exit Polls : BJP to win Tripura, Nagaland, third in Meghalaya

The BJP will hugely expand its footprint in the northeast, posting victory in Tripura and Nagaland and winning a bigger share of seats in Meghalaya in the latest round of assembly elections, exit polls have predicted. An aggregate of exit polls showed the BJP's alliance government will come to power in Nagaland with ally NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party), and win at least seven seats in Meghalaya -- up from two. Its performance in Tripura, though, could be lacklustre compared to 2018, when it single-handedly crossed the majority mark. An aggregate of four exit polls indicates that the BJP may get 32 seats -- barely above the majority mark of 31 -- in the 60-seat Tripura assembly. The race for Meghalaya will be tight, with Conrad Sangma's NPP (National People's Party) likely to emerge as the single largest party with 20 seats, shows an aggregate of four exit polls. The BJP, which won only two seats in the state in 2018, will marginally expand its tally, winning six seats. In Nagaland, the BJP-NDPP alliance is expected to win 42 seats, way above the majority mark of 31. The NPF is likely to win six seats and the Congress one, indicated an aggregate of four exit polls.