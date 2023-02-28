Videos

Delhi ministers Sisodia, Satyendar Jain resign from their posts

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resign from their posts in the state cabinet. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepts their resignation. This comes after the Supreme Court refused to entertain Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in connection with the excise policy case.
Online Desk

