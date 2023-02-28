Videos

Call and wish Stalin on his b'day : DMK IT wing

DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will be celebrating his 70th birthday on March 1. According to a Daily Thanthi report, DMK's IT Wing has come up with innovative arrangements for the public to wish the DMK leader on his birthday. A phone number (07127 1913 33) has been announced, where the public can call and record their birthday wishes for 30 seconds. A QR code is been generated on the selfiewithCM.com site, where people can take a virtual selfie with Stalin and post on their social media handles. On March 1, he will pay his respects to former CM's Annadurai and Karunanidhi at their memorials at 7 am. It is reported that Stalin will also pay floral tributes at the Periyar memorial in Vepery. The Chief Minister will then meet DMK executives and volunteers at 8:30 am and address a public gathering at YMCA ground Nandanam at 5 pm.