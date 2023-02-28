Videos

3 school students killed in a road accident

Three school students tragically lost their lives after being hit by a car that ran erratically in Vaniyambadi, Tirupattur district. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the school students were trying to cross the service road on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway, where they were hit by a speeding car. The students were identified as Rafiq, Vijay and Surya who died on the spot. Police reached the spot after receiving the information and sent the bodies to the nearby government hospital.