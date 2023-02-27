Videos

Should we fight against 'Hindi' throughout life?: Thirumavalavan

On Feb. 26, the seminar against imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit was held at Devaneya Pavanar Library Hall in Chennai. While addressing the event Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said "We do not hate Hindi and Sanskrit on the basis of language. We are against the imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit on other language speakers. It is a democratic way for one to love learning languages. We are not opposed to that." "We are only opposing the government who tries to impose Hindi as they are in hand. The rulers impose on us because we are the ruled here. "As we are not the ruling power of India, should we fight against Hindi and Sanskrit throughout our life?" he added.