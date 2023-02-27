Videos

Nagaland, Meghalaya Election : Polling begins in both the states

The polling in the northeastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya has begun while the counting of votes will be done on March 2. The security in the poll-bound states has been tightened in a bid to ensure a smooth voting process. Meghalaya is all set for polling in 59 of the 60 assembly seats where more than 21.6 lakh voters will seal the fate of 369 candidates on February. 27, as the ruling National People's Party will fight to retain power, while the BJP and Trinamool Congress will attempt to unseat the incumbent government from power. Nagaland assembly elections are scheduled to take place February 27 while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2. The ruling alliance Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting the election in a 40:20 seat-sharing ratio while the Naga People's Front (NPF), one of the oldest regional parties in Nagaland has fielded 22 candidates for the upcoming 60-seat assembly polls.