Videos

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin meets Modi tomorrow

Udhayanidhi Stalin, after taking charge as Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, left for Delhi on a 2-day visit on February 27. He will be participating in the function of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit House in the evening and plans to meet some Tamil organizations in Delhi on February 27. Minister Udhayanidhi will also meet Union Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of Panchayati Raj of India Giriraj Singh on February 28.According to sources, he would meet PM Modi on March 1. He is also expected to hand invitations to some leaders for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's 70th birthday celebration.