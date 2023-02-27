Videos

Manish Sisodia arrested: AAP to stage protest against BJP

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation after eight hours of questioning in the now-scrapped excise policy case, will be produced before a special CBI court at Rouse Avenue on Feb. 27. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also decided to take to the streets across the country against the arrest of Sisodia. "The great Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has shaped the future of lakhs of children of the country, has been arrested in a fake case. Against this, the Aam Aadmi Party will protest across the country tomorrow," Pathak tweeted. The party will also stage protests at the Bharatiya Janata Party's headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital at around 12pm. The party is also likely to hold protests in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Haryana's Rohtak, Noida, and other places, reports indicated.