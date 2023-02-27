Videos

Keep celebrations low-key: Stalin tells cadres ahead of birthday

Ahead of his 70th birthday, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a note to DMK cadres urging them to keep his birthday celebrations low-key and make sure the party's image is not tarnished. In the note, Stalin recalled how the condolence meeting of Russian Communist leader Joseph Stalin and his birth coincided. "On March 1, 1953, was a special day for Dayalu Ammal, the message was sent as a note to my father (M Karunanidhi), who always kept public life above personal life, he was in the condolence meeting of Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin. Just when he came to know I was born, he named me Stalin," the Chief Minister said. He urged his cadres to hoist the bicolored party flag, raise slogans of the five Dravidian ideals, feed the poor and present porkizhi. He took a vow to make Tamil Nadu the number one State in India and preserve India's plurality. The Dravidian leader's 70th birthday celebrations would take place in YMCA ground in Nandanam with Minister Duraimurugan and MP TR Baalu presiding over.