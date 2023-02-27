Videos
Erode East By-Election 2023 : Mobile phones banned inside polling booth
The Erode East Assembly byelection constituency began at seven am on February 27 morning. The officials at the polling centres refused the voters to take their mobile phones inside the polling booth. Heated arguments exchanged between the voters and the officials in several places. However, the officials did not allow the voters with their mobile phones.
