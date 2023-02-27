Videos

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Sulawesi, Indonesia on Feb 27, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 12 km (7.46 miles). Earlier this month, A shallow earthquake shook Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua, killing four people who were unable to escape when a floating restaurant collapsed into the sea. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit residential areas in Jayapura, near Papua's northern coast and was centered at a depth of 22 kilometers (13 miles). Shallow quakes often cause more damage on the Earth's surface.