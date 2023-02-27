Videos

Cheating in TNPSC group 2 exam

Candidates were allegedly cheated during the TNPSC Group 2 Exam using textbooks and mobile phones. Officials informed students found guilty of involving in malpractices would be disqualified. Officials have been discussing on the next plan of action. Commotion prevailed at several districts on Feb 25 due to delay in distributing the question papers for Group 2 and Group 2-A exams, held in 20 districts.