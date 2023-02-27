Videos

BJP's Khushbu nominated as NCW member

The actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar from Tamil Nadu has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women. She is presently a member of the BJP’s national executive committee. In a social media post, BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai congratulated Ms. Sundar on behalf of his party and further said it was a recognition of her relentless pursuit and fight for women’s rights. Khushbu thanked Annamalai for his wishes. "Mikka Nandri (thanks a lot) ji. Your support and regards has always been a great encouragement to me," tweeted Khusbhu. The actor-turned-politician started her political career in the AIADMK. She then shifted to the DMK and later to Congress before joining the BJP. She contested unsuccessfully in the 2021 state assembly election in the Thousand Lights constituency where she lost to DMK candidate Dr. N Ezhilan.