Tension at Tejas stoppage inauguration ; DMK, BJP cadres raise slogans

Tense moments prevailed during the inauguration of stoppage for train 22671 Chennai Egmore-Madurai Tejas Superfast Express at Tambaram Railway Station on February 26 when cadres of the ruling parties in the state and the centre raised slogans, hailing their respective government and leaders. Union minister of state for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan, DMK Parliament party leader and former union minister T R Baalu, Mayor of Tambaram Corporation K Vasanthakumari and officials of the Southern Railways participated in the event. Murugan flagged off the train to mark the stoppage of the train at the station, which would help the passengers from Tambaram and its suburban areas to avoid travelling to Egmore to board the train. When the event was taking place, the DMK and BJP functionaries raised slogans to outdo each other. Baalu, shortly after the event, said the sustained efforts of the DMK party and its MPs demanding the stoppage of Tejas superfast train at Tambaram had paid off.