Car catches fire suddenly on the road in Thrissur

5 people luckily escaped alive after an unexpected fire broke out in a car while on the road in Kerala. The driver stopped the vehicle when he saw smoke coming from the front of the car which was traveling in Chavakkad area near Thrissur. The car caught fire suddenly on the road and the 5 people inside the car were immediately evacuated. Then the people there poured water on the burning car and extinguished it.