Videos

AAP protest at CBI office: MP Sanjay, party leaders detained

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other party leaders detained by Delhi Police for protesting outside CBI office on Feb. 26. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is in CBI office for questioning in connection with liquor scam case. "At Lodhi road picket near CGO complex a few leaders & supporters of AAP party gathered with an intention to cross the barricade & protest near CBI. They were stopped & not allowed to cross barricade. As such they sat on the main road, thereby obstructing the traffic," said Delhi Police. "They were requested to vacate the place as section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area but they continued sitting and shouting slogans. Total 50 persons (42 men & 8 women) were detained including AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai," Delhi Police added. AAP leaders including MP Sanjay Singh detained at Fatehpur Beri police station.