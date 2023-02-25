Videos
Stalin condoles demise of OPS' mother Palaniammal
Chief Minister M K Stalin has condoled the death of Palaniammal, mother of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. He has tweeted in this regard and mentioned that he was saddened by the death of his brother O. Panneerselvam's mother due to ill health. He also expressed his deepest saddness for his mother and condolences to O. Panneer Selvam who is suffering from the loss of his mother.
