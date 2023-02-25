Videos

'Rs 1,000 for women heads of family' scheme will be implemented soon: Stalin

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has announced that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government would announce the implementation of the Rs.1000 for women heads of family scheme, in an upcoming Budget Session. He made the announcement while campaigning for EVKS Elangovan in Erode East on Feb. 25.