PV Sindhu parts ways with coach Park Tae-Sang

India's badminton star PV Sindhu has parted ways with coach Park Tae-sang, the latter confirmed on his official Instagram profile. Park helped Sindhu clinched a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and then a gold at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. However, Sindhu endured a stress fracture on her ankle during the Birmingham Games, following which she took a break from the sport. Park tweeted “I'd like to talk about my relationship with Sindhu, which many people have asked about. She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible," said Park. "So, she wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision," he added.