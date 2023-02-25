Videos

OPS mother Palaniammal passed away

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam's mother Palaniammal passed away on Feb. 24 around 10 pm due to ill health. She was 95 years old. After recieving information, O. Panneerselvam reached Trichy by aeroplane from Chennai and from there went to Periyakulam by road. On seeing his mother's body, O. Panneerselvam paid his respects by holding her leg and crying. Party leaders including Usilampatti MLA Ayyappan paid tributes to the body of OPS's mother with flower garland. The family said that the funeral of OPS's mother will be held on Feb. 25 at 4.30 pm and she will be cremated in the cemetery owned by Periyakulam municipality.