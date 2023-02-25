Videos

Masi Magam festival begins with flag hoisting

Masi Magam is a major festival of south India which holds prime importance in the lives of the Tamils. The festival falls in the Tamil month Masi that overlaps a few days with both February and March. The festival is celebrated on that day during the Masi month when the full moon aligns with the Magha star (Nakshatra) and therefore is considered a very powerful full moon day. This occurs only once a year and is considered very auspicious. On Feb. 25, the day long Masi Magam festival begins with a customary flag hoisting ceremony at Sri Kanchi Kamakshi Amman temple, Kanchipuram.