Face ticket in Tirupati from March 1

In a move aimed at obviating misuse of temple services, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is introducing facial recognition technology at the world famous Lord Venkateswara shrine in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The new tech will be experimented at sarvadarshanam, tokenless darshan (holy visit), laddu disbursal, accommodation allotment systems, caution deposit refunds and others by TTD, the official custodian of the hill shrine which the devotees throng all through the year. “TTD is set to introduce facial recognition technology on an experimental basis at Vaikuntam 2 and AMS systems from March 1 onwards,” said a temple official.