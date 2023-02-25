Videos

Chennai-Madurai Tejas express to halt at Tambaram

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered that the Tejas train between Chennai and Madurai will stop at Tambaram. Tejas, one of the fastest trains in the country, operates on both routes between Chennai and Madurai. The train leaves Egmore at 6 AM and reaches Madurai at 12.15 PM. In the reverse direction, the train departs from Madurai at 3 pm and reaches Chennai at 9.30 pm. A circular issued by the joint director of the railway board to the general manager of Southern Railway Line on Feb. 24, said that the Tejas express operated between Chennai Egmore and Madurai should be provided stoppage at Tambaram on an experimental basis for a period of six months from Feb. 26. The board has asked the GM to keep a close watch on the sale of tickets at the stations and send a report of the same to the board in five months for a review of the stoppage. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L.Murugan confirmed the announcement on Feb. 24 evening. Taking to Twitter to publicise the announcement, L. Murugan thanked Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for fulfilling the demand of the people of Tamil Nadu.