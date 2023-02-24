Videos

TN govt targets Guv Ravi to divert attention from L&O issue: Annamalai

A day after State Higher Education Minister Ponmudy tirade against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for his "political motivated speech" and remarks on Karl Marx, state BJP president K Annamalai came for Governor's support and said that the TN government should focus on restoring the law and order of the state instead of indulging in diversion tactics. Annamalai, in a statement, said that the DMK government would adopt diversion tactics whenever their government faced problems. Similar approach has been adopted now. As a result, the Governor was targeted. The minister somehow admitted that an army personnel was killed by his party councillor. But, no party-related action was taken against him nor tendered an apology on behalf of the party in connection with the incident, said Annamalai. Annamalai justified former state president of ex-servicemen wing of the party Lt Col (Retd) B B Pandian's remark "righteous anger" and said that it has been magnified by the ruling party.