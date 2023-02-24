Videos

'Take strong efforts': Stalin writes to Jaishankar on fishermen attack

Drawing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s attention “with a deep sense of anguish” to another incident of attack on six Indian fishermen by Lanka Navy on February 23, Stalin said, “I urge you to take this up strongly with the Sri Lankan Government and also request you to prevail upon them through appropriate diplomatic channels for initiating strong and coordinated efforts at the highest level to stop attacks on our Indian fishermen.” “Sri Lankan Navy continues to infringe upon the traditional rights of our fishermen in the Palk Bay area and causes severe injuries and economic losses to our fishermen. The brazen acts of violence by the Sri Lankan Navy are shocking and condemnable,” said Stalin, in his official letter to the Union Minister on Feb. 23. “Our fishermen are solely dependent on fishing for their livelihood and the frequent attacks on them instills fear and panic among the fishing hamlets,” added the CM, who flagged a similar attack on Indian fishermen by some Sri Lankan nationals on February 15.