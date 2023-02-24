Videos
OPS pays floral tribute to Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary
Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) pays floral tribute to former CM J Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. O Panneerselvam paid floral tributes to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's portrait on her 75th birth anniversary at his Greenways road residence.
