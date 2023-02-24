Videos

Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary: EPS pays tribute

AIADMK's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tributes to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's portrait on her 75th birth anniversary at his Greenways road residence. Meanwhile, preparations are going on at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah where EPS would be paying tributes to the late matriarch. This would be the first event EPS would be presiding following the Supreme Court's order validating his stewardship of AIADMK. Edappadi K Palaniswami secured a major legal win on Feb. 23 as the apex court upheld the July 11 General Council meeting.