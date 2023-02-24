Videos
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni coming to Chennai on March 2
Former India cricket team captain and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is coming to Chennai on March 2 for the upcoming IPL season. It is reported that the CSK will start training from March 3. With the IPL matches scheduled from March 31 to May 28, Chennai Super Kings will face the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the first match.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android